Woman critically injured in stabbing near York University

A woman was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was stabbed near York University on Wednesday night.

Toronto police say the stabbing happened near York University in the area of Assiniboine Road and Evelyn Wiggins Drive, east of Sentinel Road, at around 10:10 p.m.

Emergency crews were called to the scene and found the victim with life-threatening injuries, paramedics say.

Police say a suspect, described as an Asian male, approximately 5' 11'', and with a slim build, fled on foot.

He was wearing a black jacket, pants, a hoodie and a backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.