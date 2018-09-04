Female victim transported to hospital following shooting in Scarborough
Woman in her 30s rushed to trauma centre, Toronto Paramedic Services says
A female victim was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting Tuesday night, Toronto Paramedic Services said.
Deputy Commander Dan Hunter said they were called to Birchmount Road and Laura Second Walk in Scarborough shortly after 10 p.m.
He said a woman in her 30s was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.