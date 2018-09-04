Female victim transported to hospital following shooting in Scarborough

Skip to Main Content
Woman in her 30s rushed to trauma centre, Toronto Paramedic Services says

Deputy Commander Dan Hunter said Toronto Paramedics were were called to Birchmount Road and Laura Second Walk in Scarborough shortly after 10 p.m. for reports of a shooting. (David Donnelly/CBC)

A female victim was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting Tuesday night, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

Deputy Commander Dan Hunter said they were called to Birchmount Road and Laura Second Walk in Scarborough shortly after 10 p.m.

He said a woman in her 30s was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

