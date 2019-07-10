1 woman dead, 1 seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in North York

One woman is dead and another woman is seriously injured after they were hit by a vehicle while they were crossing the street on Wednesday, Toronto police say.

The woman who died is in her 60s, as is the woman who was injured.

The collision occurred in an uncontrolled section on Finch Avenue west of Jane Street. Police were called to the scene just before the noon hour.

The driver, a man in his 20s, remained on the scene, according to Sgt. Brett Moore, spokesperson for Toronto police's traffic services division.

Both women were rushed to a trauma centre.

Finch Avenue West, from Jane Street to Elana Drive, is closed in both directions as officers reconstruct the collision and gather evidence.