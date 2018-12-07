Woman dies after being struck by car in Scarborough

An elderly woman is dead after being struck by a car in Scarborough on Friday, police say.

Emergency crews were called to the corner of Finch Avenue East and Wayside Avenue around 6:30 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle. She was found lying on the sidewalk bleeding.

Paramedics transported her in critical condition to a local hospital where she died.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene, say police.

Finch Avenue East is closed in both directions from Birchmount Road to Kennedy Avenue while Toronto Police Traffic Services investigates.