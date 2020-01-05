Teen girl dies in hospital after hit and run in Brampton

A teen girl who was critically injured after she was struck by a driver in a hit and run in Brampton early Sunday has died, Peel police say.

The collision happened in the area of Queen Street and Cherrycrest Drive, near The Gore Road. Emergency crews were called to the scene at about 12:20 a.m.

Duty Insp. Stephen Duivesteyn, spokesperson for Peel Regional Police, told reporters near the scene passing motorists found the teen lying on the ground in an eastbound middle lane.

"As they stopped to render her assistance, they observed that the female had suffered extensive trauma to her body," Duivesteyn said on Sunday.

Peel paramedics took the teen with life-threatening injuries to a trauma centre. But later on Sunday, Peel police said she died in hospital.

Peel Regional Police vehicles are parked near the scene of a hit and run in Brampton early Sunday. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

No description of a suspect vehicle has been released.

Duivesteyn said the driver who struck the teen is urged to surrender to police.

Anyone who has any information or security camera video that may have captured the collision or an image of the vehicle is urged to call investigators.