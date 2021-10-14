Woman dies in hospital after being struck by vehicle in North York

A woman has died in hospital after she was struck by a vehicle in North York on Wednesday evening, Toronto police say.

The collision happened in the area of Don Mills Road and The Donway West.

Police said several callers reported that a pedestrian was struck in the area. The first call was received by police at 7:27 p.m.

Toronto paramedics took the woman to hospital, where she died.

The driver remained at the scene, according to Const. Alex Li, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service.

Officers have closed The Donway West from Don Mills Road to Burdock Lane as they investigate. Police are urging motorists to take alternate routes.