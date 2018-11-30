Skip to Main Content
Female pedestrian dead after being struck in Mississauga

A female pedestrian has been pronounced dead after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga, according to Peel Regional Police.

Emergency crews were called to Winston Churchill Boulevard near Duncairn Drive shortly before 8 p.m.

A 65-year-old woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga Friday evening. (Ivan Arsovski/CBC)

Emergency crews were called to Winston Churchill Boulevard, near Duncairn Drive, shortly before 8 p.m. The woman, who police say was 65, was rushed to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police have closed Winston Churchill between Duncairn Drive and Thomas Street as they investigate.

