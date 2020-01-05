Female pedestrian critically injured in Brampton hit and run

A female pedestrian has suffered critical injuries after she was struck by a driver in a Brampton hit and run early Sunday, Peel police say.

The collision happened in the area of Queen Street and Cherrycrest Drive, near The Gore Road. Emergency crews were called to the scene at about 12:20 a.m.

Peel paramedics took the female with life-threatening injuries to a trauma centre. Police have not released her current condition.

Police closed the intersection and the eastbound lanes of Queen Street in the area as officers investigated.

No description of a suspect vehicle has been released.