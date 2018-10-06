Woman in life-threatening condition after struck by vehicle in Crescent Town
Police say the woman was hit at Victoria Park Avenue and Crescent Town Road
A woman was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after she was struck by a vehicle in Toronto early Saturday.
The collision occurred in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Crescent Town Road, north of Danforth Avenue at about 7 a.m.
Police are on the scene.
The northbound lanes of Victoria Park Avenue are closed at the intersection with Crescent Town Road, while the southbound lanes are diverting.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area.
