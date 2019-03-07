CBC Toronto is hosting a live panel in ahead of International Women's Day, to shine a light on women who are making their careers work for them, disrupting the status quo and encouraging other women to follow.

Tune in at 6:45 p.m. Thursday when we go live from the event, taking place at Make Lemonade, a co-working space for women.

Our panelists will be:

Leigh Mitchell is a writer, marketer, brand builder, and career consultant providing clarity coaching and growth opportunities for professional women (personal brands and business). As the founder of the Women in Biz Network, she has taken her business from a handful of women in her neighbourhood to a national organization of over 35,000.

Claudette McGowan is an award-winning, global information technology leader with more than 17 years of success leading digital transformation and designing new approaches that improve service. She is the CIO at BMO.

Shiz Aoki is the co-founder and CEO of BioRender.io and actively promotes science communication and advocates for women and minorities in the arts and sciences. She is a former internationally renowned science illustrator at National Geographic Magazine.

Rowena Santos is a proud Bramptonian inspired by community and driven by a passion to change the culture of politics. She was elected in 2018, and is the first Filipino elected to Brampton city council.