Female held for days against her will in Oshawa apartment, police say

A female who police say was forcibly confined to an Oshawa apartment for several days last week has been rescued.

The incident also led Durham Regional Police to the seizure of drugs and thousands in cash, investigators say.

According to a police news release, the victim was forced to stay at an apartment against her will on Simcoe Street North between Aug 2 and Aug 5.

On Monday, she was able to get to a cell phone and reached out to a friend for help, police say.

Officers identified her location and got into the apartment, where they found the victim and three suspects, police say.

The victim was taken to a local hospital to be examined.

Investigators searched the apartment, and later seized drugs and $32,500 in cash, the news release reads.

A 51-year-old man from the City of Kawarthas has been charged with sexual assault, forcible confinement and a number of other drug-related charges.

A 33-year-old man and 28-year-old man, both from Oshawa, have also been charged with forcible confinement and a number of other drug charges.

They were all held for a bail hearing.