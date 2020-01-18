Female driver critically hurt after vehicle crashes into empty bus shelter in Etobicoke
A female driver is in life-threatening condition after she crashed into a bus shelter in Etobicoke on Saturday, Toronto police say.
No one else injured in the crash, police and paramedics say
The crash happened around 10 a.m near Albion Road and Highway 27, according to Const. Caroline de Kloet, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service.
De Kloet said the driver was the only person injured.
The woman was transported to hospital with critical injuries, she said.