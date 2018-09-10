Skip to Main Content
Cyclist suffers serious injuries after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

Cyclist suffers serious injuries after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

A female cyclist is in hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough Monday evening.

Woman in 40s taken to trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries, paramedics say

CBC News ·
Toronto police say a female cyclist suffered serious injuries Monday after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough. (Mehrdad Nazarahari/CBC)

A female cyclist is in hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough Monday evening, police say. 

Emergency crews were called to the scene near McNicoll Avenue and Markham Road shortly before 8 p.m.

Paramedics say the cyclist, a woman in her 40s, was taken to a trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cyclist, a woman in her 40s, was taken to a trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries, paramedics say. (Mehrdad Nazarahari/CBC)

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.

The eastbound and westbound lanes on McNicoll Avenue between Tiffield Road and Middlefield Road are closed. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us