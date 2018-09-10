Cyclist suffers serious injuries after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

A female cyclist is in hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough Monday evening, police say.

Emergency crews were called to the scene near McNicoll Avenue and Markham Road shortly before 8 p.m.

Paramedics say the cyclist, a woman in her 40s, was taken to a trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cyclist, a woman in her 40s, was taken to a trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries, paramedics say. (Mehrdad Nazarahari/CBC)

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.

The eastbound and westbound lanes on McNicoll Avenue between Tiffield Road and Middlefield Road are closed.