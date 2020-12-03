Female cyclist dies after being struck by vehicle in west end

A female cyclist is dead after she was struck by a vehicle in the west end on Wednesday night, Toronto police say.

The collision happened in the area of Dufferin Street and Sylvan Avenue north of College Street. Police were called to the area shortly before 6:30 p.m.

Police said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver remained at the scene, police added.

Officers have closed the northbound lanes of Dufferin Street at College Street as they continue to investigate.

More to come.