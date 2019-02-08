Feeling cooped up this winter? Here's what you can do in the city this weekend

Between fog, freezing rain, and mountains of snow, Toronto residents haven't had many excuses recently to go out and explore the city.

But several pop-up events this weekend might convince you to slap on your hats and mitts and brave the cold.

Here's a list of fun things to do in the city Saturday and Sunday.

Bloor-Yorkville Icefest

This year's Bloor-Yorkville Icefest will feature many Hollywood-inspired ice sculptures. (Submitted)

If you love ice sculptures, you won't want to miss the 14th Annual Bloor-Yorkville Icefest.

This year's theme is Hollywood North, aiming to celebrate the film industry success in Toronto and Yorkville, which is known as the 'home of the stars.'

Briar de Lange, executive director of the Bloor-Yorkville BIA (Business Improvement Area), said visitors can expect many Hollywood-inspired ice sculptures — including a group of paparazzi and a giant popcorn box.

"We also have a giant Oscar award out there in solid ice," she added.

Apart from the exhibition itself, De Lange said there will also be a live competition, where people can watch carvers create live sculptures, and then vote for their favourite piece.

There will also be an Icefest scavenger hunt, with a $1,000 prize for the winner.

An ice castle with its 'guards.' One of the ice sculptures from last year's Icefest. (Submitted)

The event is free, but visitors are encouraged to donate to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

"It's always important to keep charity in mind when we are doing event such as this," De Lange said.

The event runs on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Bloor – Yorkville Village on 115 Cumberland St.

Chinatown's Chinese New Year celebration

A Chinese lantern with the words: 'Wu Fu Lin Men,' - meaning 'The five blessings have descended upon the house.' (Sunmitted)

Not ready to face the outdoors? Chinatown is hosting an indoor Chinese New Year event, with traditional performances and activities.

The event runs on Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Chinatown Centre at 222 Spadina Ave.

Starving Artist Pop-Up Market

Some handmade terrariums from Globe and Snail Terrariums, one of the vendors expected at the market. (Globe and Snail Terrariums)

Time to check out some collection of Toronto's makers, designers and brands at Starving Artist Pop-Up Market.

Parents are encouraged to bring their children, who can enjoy the kids' colouring station.

The market runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at Jessgo Gallery at 660 Caledonia Rd in unit 105.

Toronto Art Crawl — Urban Exhibit

Toronto Art Crawl 2017. (Facebook)

Fashion, jewelry, home decor and photography will be on display — and for sale — at the Toronto Art Crawl Sunday.

Not only can you shop directly from local artists and designers, but there will also be a live DJ on site.

The exhibit runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday at The Great Hall, 1087 Queen St. W

Caribbean Culture Dance

The Caribbean Culture Dance workshop is part of Toronto Public Library's Black History Month series. (Sunmitted)

Looking to awaken your inner dancer?

You can experience different styles of Caribbean dance during the Caribbean Culture Dance workshop, and learn about the origins of their traditional dances.

The workshop runs from 10:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Saturday at Riverdale Branch, Toronto Public Library.

Envision Robotics free trial class

Calling all the parents with tech-savvy children.

You can take your kid to the Envision Robotics free trial class, where they can learn to build and program a robot.

The class runs from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday at Envision Robotics, 2300 John Street, Unit #20. There is only limited space so registration is required.

Coffee & Canvas — Freestyle Drop in Painting

Do you like coffee? Do you like to paint? You can do both at Coffee & Canvas — Freestyle Drop in Painting.

You only need to pay for your canvas and there will be paint and smocks provided to you.

The event runs on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Fresh Paint Studio, 1849 Danforth Avenue.

Lambton Woods Hike

If you like hiking, bundle up for a hike in Lambton Woods, along the Humber River.

There will also be training on medicinal and edible plants identification, biodiversity and more.

The hike runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at High Park Subway Station, 35 Quebec Avenue