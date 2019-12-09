Federal government's refusal to provide clean needles in prison to be challenged today
Ottawa argues clean drug-injection needles would make federal facilities more dangerous
An Ontario court is set to hear today a constitutional challenge to the federal ban on needles for drug-using prisoners.
The case, launched in 2012 by former prisoner Steven Simons, argues the current rules violate inmates' rights and expose them to serious blood-borne diseases.
Several HIV/AIDS advocacy organizations are also involved in the challenge, saying the federal government must meet its legal obligation to protect the health of people in prison.
The government has argued in court filings that giving clean drug-injection needles to prisoners would make federal facilities more dangerous, since syringes could be used as weapons.
The Correctional Service last year launched a program that offers inmates in some facilities access to sterile equipment.
But court filings say the program is currently only available in a handful of Canada's 43 federal prisons.
Applicants in the court challenge are also expected to argue that the program infringes on prisoners' rights due to its lack of confidentiality.
A rally in support of harm reduction in prisons is also scheduled this morning outside the Toronto courthouse.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.