Federal government to make announcement about flood mitigation in GTA

The federal government is set to make an announcement Tuesday morning in relation to flood mitigation in Toronto and York Region.

The federal minister of infrastructure and communities, Francois-Philippe Champagne, will make the announcement alongside Toronto MP Marco Mendicino, who is also his parliamentary secretary, as well as the mayors of Toronto and Markham.

Details of the announcement are being kept under wraps. But homeowners across the GTA have sought help in recent years as torrential rains have led to serious flooding in homes across the region.

Last summer, a handful of intense rainstorms left basements and roadways flooded and caused widespread power outages.

A storm that hit the area on Aug. 7 alone caused more than $80 million in insured damage, according to the Insurance Bureau of Canada. And homeowners in North York sought answers after their basements filled with water despite work by city crews to mitigate flood risk.