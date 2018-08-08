Skip to Main Content
Federal government to make announcement about flood mitigation in GTA
The federal government is set to make an announcement Tuesday morning in relation to flood mitigation in Toronto and York Region.

Homeowners have sought help in recent years as torrential rains have flooded basements, knocked out power

Muddy water filled a basement in North York last summer after torrential rain drenched parts of the city. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

The federal minister of infrastructure and communities, Francois-Philippe Champagne, will make the announcement alongside Toronto MP Marco Mendicino, who is also his parliamentary secretary, as well as the mayors of Toronto and Markham.

Details of the announcement are being kept under wraps. But homeowners across the GTA have sought help in recent years as torrential rains have led to serious flooding in homes across the region.

Last summer, a handful of intense rainstorms left basements and roadways flooded and caused widespread power outages.

A storm that hit the area on Aug. 7 alone caused more than $80 million in insured damage, according to the Insurance Bureau of Canada. And homeowners in North York sought answers after their basements filled with water despite work by city crews to mitigate flood risk.

