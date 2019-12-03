Accused Toronto feces flinger set to appear in court

The Toronto man accused of throwing feces on multiple people in three separate attacks—including inside two university libraries— is set to appear in court Tuesday morning.

Samuel Opoku, 23, is scheduled to appear in Toronto's Old City Hall courthouse at 10 a.m. for a bail hearing.

Opoku faces five counts of assault with a weapon and five counts of mischief interfering with property, after allegedly throwing buckets of liquefied fecal matter on five people last month.

His hearing was set over after first appearing in court last week, with several university students among those showing up to watch the proceedings.

Toronto police at the scene near College and McCaul streets after a suspect hurled a bucket of feces at a woman. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

Due to a publication ban, Opoku's defence lawyer was not able to comment on why the matter was postponed. But he did say that Opoku understands the nature of the proceedings.