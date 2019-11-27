Crowd fills courtroom for accused feces thrower's 1st appearance

A crowd of people packed a Toronto courtroom Wednesday to see a man accused of throwing buckets of feces on five people in the city.

Samuel Opoku, 23, was arrested near Queen Street West and Spadina Avenue on Tuesday evening, after allegedly throwing multiple buckets of liquefied fecal matter on people over the past few days.

Close to 50 people, including many students from the University of Toronto and other schools, showed up for Opoku's first court appearance at Old City Hall.

Many people were unable to fit into the small bail courtroom. The proceedings then moved to a larger room to hold the crowd.

A crowd of people - many of them University students - are gathered to see Samuel Opoku here at Old City Hall courthouse. —@McGillivrayKate One tells me she was worried there would be an attack at Ryerson, another showed me memes students have made about the incidents. —@McGillivrayKate

The hearing was set to start at 10 a.m. and but Opoku had not appeared as of noon.

Police say a man threw feces on people inside libraries at both the University of Toronto and York University over the last week.

In the most recent attack, a man threw feces from a bucket over a woman near College and McCaul streets Monday night, police said.

Opoku is facing five charges of assault with a weapon and five charges of mischief interfering with property, police said.