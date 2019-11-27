Skip to Main Content
Crowd fills courtroom for accused feces thrower's 1st appearance
Around 50 people packed a courtroom at Old City Wednesday morning for the 23-year-old's court appearance.

23-year-old arrested Tuesday night, faces multiple charges

CBC News ·
Police pick up a bucket that was left behind after a man threw feces on a woman near College and McCaul streets Monday night. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

A crowd of people packed a Toronto courtroom Wednesday to see a man accused of throwing buckets of feces on five people in the city.

Samuel Opoku, 23, was arrested near Queen Street West and Spadina Avenue on Tuesday evening, after allegedly throwing multiple buckets of liquefied fecal matter on people over the past few days.

Close to 50 people, including many students from the University of Toronto and other schools, showed up for Opoku's first court appearance at Old City Hall.

Many people were unable to fit into the small bail courtroom. The proceedings then moved to a larger room to hold the crowd.

The hearing was set to start at 10 a.m. and but Opoku had not appeared as of noon.

Police say a man threw feces on people inside libraries at both the University of Toronto and York University over the last week.

In the most recent attack, a man threw feces from a bucket over a woman near College and McCaul streets Monday night, police said.

Opoku is facing five charges of assault with a weapon and five charges of mischief interfering with property, police said.

With files from Kate McGillivray and Muriel Draaisma

