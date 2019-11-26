Toronto police are searching for a suspect who they say tossed feces at a woman near a University of Toronto building before running away.

This is the third incident of feces being hurled at people near Toronto universities. This latest attack happened on the sidewalk near College Street and University Avenue, police say.

The suspect is described as a male in his 20's who was wearing a yellow construction hard hat, blue shirt and gloves at the time.

ASSAULT:<br>College St + University Av<br>- Near University building<br>- On the street<br>- Bucket of feces dumped on girl<br>- Suspect ran e/b on College St<br>- Suspect is male, black, 30's, tall, medium build<br>- Yellow construction hard hat, blue shirt, gloves<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO2278928?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO2278928</a><br>^dh —@TPSOperations

The first incident occurred last Friday when another person had fecal matter thrown at them at the University of Toronto in the Robarts Library cafeteria.

Jason Huang, a fourth-year life science student, told CBC News on Monday that he was sitting in the cafeteria when he saw a tall man wearing a yellow construction hat run up to someone and dump a bucketful of brownish-yellow liquid on them.

"We didn't know what it was then ... and then the smell just hits," Huang said.

Someone on campus at the University of Toronto had fecal matter thrown on them last Friday, police say. Two days later, someone at York University had the same thing happen to them. (Submitted by Jason Huang)

The man in the construction hat was laughing and ran off, he said.

"He was laughing ... like giggling loudly," he said. "[A] scary kind of laugh."

The university said in a statement on Monday that it is supporting Toronto police's investigation.

"As a public university, we work to make the resources of our libraries as open as possible. What happened was shocking, and assistance was provided to those affected," the statement reads.

Jason Huang says the smell was like 'going into those mobile bathrooms on a construction site.' (Greg Ross/CBC)

On Sunday Nov. 24, a student at York University also had feces thrown on them while they were in the Scott Library.

A York University spokesperson said the incident happened around 5 p.m. ET and campus security was dispatched to deal with the situation.

Two videos captured after that incident and shared online show some of the fecal matter left behind on an empty chair and a number of shocked students packing up their stuff to leave the area.

Toronto police confirmed in a news release Monday evening that the bucket contained "liquefied fecal matter."

They also issued a suspect description and photo of a suspect in the York University incident.

"York University has reached out to the victim of that assault to offer support," said York's acting chief spokesperson Yanni Dagonas.