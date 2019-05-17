Father and son arrested for allegedly possessing explosives, detonator released on bail

Two men who were arrested after police found explosive materials and a detonator inside their Richmond Hill home this week have been released on bail.

Reza Mohammadiasl, 47, and his son Mahyar, 18, were arrested on Monday and charged with one count each of possession of an explosive device following a search of their home.

They made a brief appearance at a Newmarket courthouse on Friday before being released on $50,000 bail each. Both will also have to obey strict conditions as part of their release.

York Regional Police say they arrested the men after receiving information from the United States Customs and Border Protection and the Canada Border Services Agency on May 9.

One day later, police executed a search warrant at a home on Larratt Lane, near Bathurst Street and Elgin Mills Road West, and said they discovered explosive materials. Police did not specify what exactly the materials were or how much was removed. They said chemicals were also seized.

Ontario Provincial Police, along with the York police's explosives detection unit, helped to remove the materials.

Mohammadiasl and his son are set to appear again in court on June 6.