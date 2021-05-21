Video captures arrest of impaired man who allegedly let 12-year-old son drive car for him

A father is facing charges of impaired driving and child endangerment after his 12-year-old son was spotted driving a car while he was in the passenger seat, York Regional Police say.

In a video released on Twitter Friday morning, investigators overlay a 911 call about the incident with dashcam footage shot on May 1.

In it, a caller tells the operator that the car ahead of him almost caused two accidents, and that when he pulled up next to it, there was a boy driving the car.

This caller decided to call <a href="https://twitter.com/YRP?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@YRP</a> after spotting a 12-year-old driving for his impaired father. He may have saved lives. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SafeRoadsYourCall?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SafeRoadsYourCall</a> <a href="https://t.co/lrdsvQbAmq">pic.twitter.com/lrdsvQbAmq</a> —@YRP

"I go, 'How old are you?' and he goes, 'Uh, 12,'" the caller said, adding that he believed his father was drunk in the passenger seat.

"This was crazy. I've never seen this in my life," the caller said.

Video of the incident show police stopping the car and administering a roadside sobriety test before arresting the man.

"He may have saved lives," police said of the caller.