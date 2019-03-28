Father pleads with missing man: 'We just want to get you back safe and well'

The father of a Vaughan man who walked out of a Richmond Hill hospital a week ago and has since disappeared appealed to his son Thursday to contact authorities.

Simi Abrams, 24, walked out of the Mackenzie Health Hospital, near Bathurst Street and Major Mackenzie Drive at around 11 a.m. on March 21.

At a news conference Thursday, Abrams' father, Bob — who travelled from New Jersey — directly addressed his missing son.

"I want you to know that when you are ready, please call me. I just want to know that you're safe and well," said Bob Abrams. "Please know you are not in trouble. We just want to get you back safe and well. There will be no questions, expectations or judgments. We just want you back."

York Regional Police are asking that people in the Hwy. 400 and Major MacKenzie Drive area check their properties including sheds, garages and other out buildings.

York police are asking anybody with information on Simi Abrams' whereabouts to come forward to police. (York Regional Police)

Det.-Sgt. Kevin McCloskey said investigators have tracked Abrams' movements up until 3:30 p.m. on March 21, when he was seen walking west along Teston Road near Keele Street. He was also seen in a Walmart buying food and cooking supplies.

"He indicated that he just does not want to come home. I believe these purchases were made as a matter of sustenance and/or warmth," said McCloskey, adding that Abrams' wallet and cellphone have been found discarded along the road.

"Simi may have found a shelter. It may be a makeshift shelter, it could be something as simple as a shed in an abandoned home."

McCloskey called Abrams' disappearance out of character. He said he is a student who lives with his mother in Vaughan.

"I'm hoping that he's taken some time for himself to sort out whatever it is that's caused him to walk away. I'm hoping that he'll see this today and I hope he'll realize that his family cares about him deeply and they love him."

Bob Abrams thanked the 350 volunteers from the local Jewish community who came out to help search for his son.

McCloskey said the ground search has been suspended because police don't have a location to send volunteers.