Search underway for girl, 4, and father missing at Rattlesnake Point

A search is underway at Point for a man and his four-year-old daughter who didn't return from a hike, Halton police say.

Sgt. Rick Dodds told CBC News the pair was reported missing by the man's wife around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police have deployed search and rescue teams as well as the canine units to the scene.

"While we appreciate offers to assist with the search, given the terrain and conditions, we are asking the public to stay out of the area so our officers can conduct their search methodically and strategically," the force tweeted.

The search is expected to continue through the night.