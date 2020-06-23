52-year-old cyclist killed in collision near QEW and Third Line

Police say a 52-year-old cyclist is dead after a collision near the QEW and Third Line in Oakville Tuesday.

It happened at approximately 8:41 a.m. as the woman tried to bike across the eastbound QEW ramp, said Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt.

The woman, from Oakville, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her family has been notified, Schmidt said, adding that he believes she's a mother.

"This is a terrible tragedy ... no words to explain it," he said.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with officers.

Schmidt says there are restrictions in place in the area as well as delays for drivers. He expects those will continue for several hours as the investigation continues.

The OPP collision reconstruction team is on scene examining the vehicle and the bicycle, Schmidt said, with assistance from Halton Regional Police.

"We're trying to determine the circumstances that led to this crash," Schmidt said.

"If there are any other witnesses or any other people with information, we would certainly like to hear from them."