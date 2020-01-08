Pedestrian dead in Highway 403 crash in Mississauga

A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 403 in Mississauga on Tuesday night, Ontario Provincial Police say.

The collision happened in the highway's eastbound lanes at Hurontario Street. Police were called to the scene at about 7:20 p.m. The driver remained at the scene.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, spokesperson for the OPP's Highway Safety Division, said the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Schmidt said police do not know why the person was on the highway.

Highway 403 eastbound lanes are closed at Erin Mills Parkway and Hurontario Street as officers investigate.

Police said officers are directing traffic off Highway 403 at Mavis Road.

The OPP's collision reconstruction team is investigating.