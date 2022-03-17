Metrolinx reports fatality east of Dixie GO station on Milton line

A person has died east of the Dixie GO station in Mississauga on the Milton line, Metrolinx reported on Wednesday night.

Peel Regional Police said they received a report of a person struck by a train at about 7:45 p.m. Police and paramedics went to the scene.

The 7:10 p.m. train from Union Station to Milton was stopped as officers as investigated, Metrolinx said.

Metrolinx says it is working to get GO Train passengers back to the Dixie GO station. Six GO buses have been called in to transport passengers.