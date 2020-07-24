Skip to Main Content
1 dead, SIU investigating after violent rollover north of Vaughan
Toronto·New

1 dead, SIU investigating after violent rollover north of Vaughan

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after one person was killed when a vehicle rolled over in King Township, north of Vaughan on Friday morning.

Unclear how police were involved in fatal crash at this time

CBC News ·
Ontario's Special Investigations Unit is investigating a fatal vehicle rollover after police say one person was found dead, on Keele St. north of Cavell Ave. in King early Friday morning. (CBC)

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after one person was killed when a vehicle rolled over in King Township, north of Vaughan on Friday morning.

It's unclear how police were involved in the deadly crash.

York Regional Police said the incident happened on ​​​​​​Keele Street, north of Cavell Avenue. 

Police, who are set to provide a few more details later this morning, say they received a call around 7:10 a.m. and arrived at the scene a short time later. One person was confirmed dead.

Keele Street will be closed in the area for several hours for an investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police Financial Crimes Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6612, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-tips.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now