1 dead, SIU investigating after violent rollover north of Vaughan

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after one person was killed when a vehicle rolled over in King Township, north of Vaughan on Friday morning.

It's unclear how police were involved in the deadly crash.

York Regional Police said the incident happened on ​​​​​​Keele Street, north of Cavell Avenue.

Police, who are set to provide a few more details later this morning, say they received a call around 7:10 a.m. and arrived at the scene a short time later. One person was confirmed dead.

Keele Street will be closed in the area for several hours for an investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police Financial Crimes Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6612, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-tips.