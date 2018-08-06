Provincial police investigating fatal vehicle fire near Orangeville

Provincial police say they are investigating a vehicle fire that left one man dead in a town near Orangeville.

Ontario Provincial Police say the fire occurred in Mono, Ont., on Thursday afternoon. The rural town is around 13 kilometres northeast of Orangeville.

Const. Paul Nancekivell says a driver passed the vehicle on fire at about 2:30 p.m., in an area near the 25th Sideroad and Hurontario Street, and called emergency services.

He says the identity of the deceased has not yet been confirmed.

Nancekivell says the cause of the fire has not been determined.

Members of the OPP Forensic Identification Services Unit and the Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management are assisting in the investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.