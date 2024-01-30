1 dead, 5 injured in crash north of Uxbridge, Ont., police say

One person is dead and five others are injured after a crash involving two vehicles north of Uxbridge, Ont. on Monday, Durham Regional Police say.

The five people were taken to hospitals in the area and in Toronto, police said. Their injuries range from non-life-threatening to life-threatening.

One of the five, a child, was critically hurt, according to Ornge air ambulance.

The crash happened in the area of Sandford Road and Regional Road 1. Police were called to the intersection at about 2:15 p.m.

The town of Uxbridge is about 64 kilometres northeast of Toronto.

Roads remain closed in the area as officers investigate.