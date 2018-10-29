Man dead in 2-alarm fire in North York highrise building
The victim was pulled without vital signs from 10th floor apartment, paramedics say
A man is dead after a two-alarm fire blazed through a section of a North York highrise apartment building early Monday.
The fire broke out around 2 a.m. in a building in the Yonge Street and Horsham Avenue area, near Finch Avenue W.
Emergency crews pulled a man without vital signs from a 10th floor unit, paramedics say.
He was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition where he later died.
2 Alarm Highrise Residential bedroom fire extinguished in 10th floor apartment on Yonge St near Horsham Ave. <a href="https://t.co/WEGoSYY1bI">pic.twitter.com/WEGoSYY1bI</a>—@Toronto_Fire
Firefighters battled the fire, eventually bringing it under control around 3:30 a.m., according to Toronto Fire Service.
Chief Matthew Pegg expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased man on Twitter.
"On behalf of Toronto fire, I extend my condolences to the family, friends and all those impacted by the tragic fire," he tweeted.
The Ontario Fire Marshal has been called to investigate what started the fire.
On behalf of <a href="https://twitter.com/Toronto_Fire?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Toronto_Fire</a>, I extend condolences to the family, friends and all those impacted by the tragic fatal fire at 5430 Yonge St this AM. Investigators are on scene and we will work with OFMEM to determine what caused and contributed to this fire.—@ChiefPeggTFS