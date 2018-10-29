Man dead in 2-alarm fire in North York highrise building

A man is dead after a two-alarm fire blazed through a section of a North York highrise apartment building early Monday.

The fire broke out around 2 a.m. in a building in the Yonge Street and Horsham Avenue area, near Finch Avenue W.

Emergency crews pulled a man without vital signs from a 10th floor unit, paramedics say.

He was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition where he later died.

Firefighters battled the fire, eventually bringing it under control around 3:30 a.m., according to Toronto Fire Service.

Chief Matthew Pegg expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased man on Twitter.

"On behalf of Toronto fire, I extend my condolences to the family, friends and all those impacted by the tragic fire," he tweeted.

The Ontario Fire Marshal has been called to investigate what started the fire.