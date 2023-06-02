Woman dead, 2 others hurt after 3-vehicle crash near Vaughan cemetary

A woman is dead and two other people are injured after a crash involving three vehicles in Vaughan Thursday night, police say.

The collision happened on Pine Valley Drive north of Major Mackenzie Drive. York Regional Police were called to the scene at shortly before 7:30 p.m. One vehicle smashed into a cemetery fence.

Staff Sgt. Andrew Owens, spokesperson for York Regional Police, said the woman was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

According to paramedics, one person had no vital signs at the scene, while two others were taken to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries isn't clear.

Pine Valley Drive was closed Major Mackenzie Drive north to Ballantyne Boulevard to allow officers to investigate.