Toronto

Man in his 20s fatally stabbed in north Toronto

Victim died in hospital

Toronto police at the scene of a fatal stabbing in north Toronto on Sept. 24, 2023.
Toronto police taped off two scenes in connection with the stabbing. One was in the intersection of Yonge Street and Hendon Avenue and the other was at an entrance to Finch subway station a short distance away. (CBC)

A man was fatally stabbed in north Toronto late Sunday, police say.

The stabbing happened shortly before 10 p.m. in the intersection of Yonge Street and Hendon Avenue, just north of Finch Avenue. 

The victim, in his 20s, was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have not released his name.

Toronto police's homicide unit is investigating.

Police taped off two scenes, one in the intersection and another at an entrance to Finch subway station a short distance away. 

