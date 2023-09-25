Man in his 20s fatally stabbed in north Toronto

A man was fatally stabbed in north Toronto late Sunday, police say.

The stabbing happened shortly before 10 p.m. in the intersection of Yonge Street and Hendon Avenue, just north of Finch Avenue.

The victim, in his 20s, was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have not released his name.

Toronto police's homicide unit is investigating.

Police taped off two scenes, one in the intersection and another at an entrance to Finch subway station a short distance away.