Woman dead, seriously injured man in custody after stabbing in west end

A woman is dead and a man is in custody with seriously injuries after the two got into a fight in which the woman was stabbed on Wednesday, Toronto police say.

The confrontation happened near a business in the area of Bloor Street West and Shaw Street. Police were called to the scene shortly after 5 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found the woman without vital signs. Officers performed CPR on her but she was pronounced dead on the scene.

Toronto paramedics took the man in serious but non-life-threatening condition to hospital.

Investigators from the police's homicide unit are expected to take over the case.

Police said the scene is being held for examination by experts.

Anyone who has information about the fatal stabbing is urged to call (416) 808-7400.