2 charged with 2nd-degree murder after man stabbed to death in Toronto's west end

Two men have been charged with second-degree murder after a man was fatally stabbed in Toronto's west end early Sunday.

Police have identified the victim as Remi Almeida, 22, of Toronto. He is the city's 40th homicide victim of the year. Police have not released his photo.

Officers arrested Eric Medeiros, 21, and Jose Pereira De Medeiros, 48, both of Toronto, on Sunday. Both were due in court on Monday.

The stabbing happened just north of Ossington Avenue and Dundas Street West. Police were called for a report of unknown trouble in the area at 3:31 a.m.

According to a news release on Sunday, police, fire and paramedics found Almeida lying in a laneway with obvious injuries in the area of Baden Street and Lakeview Avenue.

Paramedics took him to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

After the stabbing, officers taped off the scene and canvassed the area for witnesses and security camera footage.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at (416) 808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

Toronto police taped off a laneway just north of Ossington Avenue and Dundas Street West as they investigated the city's 40th homicide of the year. (Peter Turek/CBC)