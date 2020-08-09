Male dead after stabbing in Toronto's west end

A male has died in hospital after he was stabbed in Toronto's west end and found lying on a sidewalk early Sunday, police say.

The fatal stabbing happened just north of Ossington Avenue and Dundas Street West. Toronto police said they were called to Baden Street at 3:31 a.m.

When emergency crews arrived, they found the male. Toronto paramedics took him to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers have taped off the scene and are canvassing the area for witnesses and security camera footage, according to Const. Caroline de Kloet, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service.

"We're still in the area and we're canvassing for any witnesses and also checking for any further evidence and information at the scene," she said.

De Kloet said the male's identity hasn't been confirmed yet and police have not released his age.

Police have not released any information about a potential suspect or suspects.

Homicide detectives have been notified and are now investigating.