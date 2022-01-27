Teen charged with 1st-degree murder in 'unprovoked attack' on Mississauga man

A 17-year-old was charged with first-degree murder in the "unprovoked" stabbing death of a man in Mississauga this week, Peel police say.

Mohamed Ahmed was found stabbed in the Roche Court area at around 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 25. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Ahmed was 41.

The teen was arrested on Jan. 26. He is scheduled to appear in a Brampton court for a bail hearing Thursday.

"Police believe this was an unprovoked attack on an innocent victim, and they are not looking for any further suspects," investigators said in a news release.

The teen cannot be named since he was charged under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Anyone with relevant information or video that could aid investigators is asked to contact police at 905-453-2121 extension 3205.