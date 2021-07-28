1 man dead, another in custody after fatal stabbing in Regent Park

Toronto police's homicide unit is investigating after a man was fatally stabbed in Regent Park early Wednesday.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Gerrard Street East, near River Street, at around 2:30 a.m., police said.

They arrived to find the victim in the middle of Gerrard with stab wounds. He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after.

No further information about the victim was immediately available.

Officers found another man with a knife nearby and he was taken into custody though police have not said if he will face any charges at this time.

It is still too early to say whether it was a targeted attack or an act of random violence, police said.