3 men now charged with 2nd-degree murder in downtown stabbing

Three men are now facing charges of second-degree murder in connection with a fatal stabbing in downtown Toronto that left one man dead earlier this month.

In a news release issued Monday morning, police said three different men had all been arrested and charged with second-degree murder since Friday.

They are still searching for a fourth suspect.

Police say they were first called to the area of Queen Street East and Sherbourne Street at around 12:50 a.m. on March 6.

Officers located a man who was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead in hospital shortly afterwards.

Police identified the victim as Jeffrey Munro, 55, of Toronto.

Police say a fight took place between Munro and a group of four men, and the situation escalated and resulted in Munro getting stabbed.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact investigators or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.