Man arrested in connection with downtown Toronto stabbing

A man was arrested and charged in connection with a fatal stabbing downtown Toronto that left one man dead.

On March 6, Toronto police had been called to the area of Queen Street East and Sherbourne Street at about 12:50 a.m.

On arrival police located a man who was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead in hospital shortly afterwards.

Police identified the victim as Jeffrey Munro, 55, of Toronto.

Police said a fight took place between Munro and a group of four men. The fight escalated and it resulted in Munro getting stabbed.

On Saturday, police issued a news release after a 36-year-old man was arrested Friday and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the stabbing.

Investigators are still looking for three outstanding male suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.