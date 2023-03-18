Content
Toronto

Man arrested in connection with downtown Toronto stabbing

A man was arrested and charged in connection with a fatal stabbing downtown Toronto that left one man dead.

Police are still seeking the public's help in finding 3 other suspects

CBC News ·
Police officers on the scene of a fatal stabbing.
Toronto police officers are pictured at the scene of the fatal stabbing near Queen Street East and Sherbourne Street on March 6. One man was arrested Friday in connection with the stabbing, police say. (Christopher Mulligan/CBC)

On March 6, Toronto police had been called to the area of Queen Street East and Sherbourne Street at about 12:50 a.m.

On arrival police located a man who was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead in hospital shortly afterwards. 

Police identified the victim as Jeffrey Munro, 55, of Toronto.

Police said a fight took place between Munro and a group of four men. The fight escalated and it resulted in Munro getting stabbed.

On Saturday, police issued a news release after a 36-year-old man was arrested Friday and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the stabbing.

Investigators are still looking for three outstanding male suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

