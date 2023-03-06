Man fatally stabbed in downtown Toronto

A man was fatally stabbed in downtown Toronto early Monday, police say.

The stabbing happened around 12:50 a.m. near the corner of Queen Street East and Sherbourne Street, police said in a tweet.

They said they received reports that a group of people attacked and stabbed the victim and then left the area.

The man was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No further information about the victim was provided by police.

The homicide unit is investigating, police said.