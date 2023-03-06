Content
Toronto

Man fatally stabbed in downtown Toronto

Police say they received reports that a group of people attacked and the stabbed the victim in the area of Queen Street East and Sherboune Street.

Stabbing happened early Monday morning, police say

The scene of a stabbing in Toronto.
Police say the victim was pronounced dead in hospital. (Christopher Mulligan/CBC)

A man was fatally stabbed in downtown Toronto early Monday, police say.

The stabbing happened around 12:50 a.m. near the corner of Queen Street East and Sherbourne Street, police said in a tweet.

They said they received reports that a group of people attacked and stabbed the victim and then left the area. 

The man was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No further information about the victim was provided by police.

The homicide unit is investigating, police said.

