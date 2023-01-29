1 man dead, 1 person in custody after stabbing in downtown Toronto

One man is dead and one person is in custody after a stabbing in downtown Toronto Sunday afternoon.

Toronto police say they received a call reporting a stabbing near Sherbourne Street and Dundas Street East around 3:40 p.m.

Emergency crews said they found a man with multiple stab wounds. Paramedics treated him on scene, but police said he died at the scene.

One person has since been taken into custody in connection with the stabbing, police say.

An investigation is ongoing.