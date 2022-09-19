Female dead, male in custody after Mississauga stabbing
A female is dead and a male is in custody after a stabbing in Mississauga on Monday, Peel police say.
The stabbing happened in the area of Mavis and Britannia Roads. Police were called to the scene at 6:01 p.m.
Police said the woman showed signs of trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was also injured and taken to a local hospital. The extent of his injuries are unknown.