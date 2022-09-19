Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Toronto·New

Female dead, male in custody after Mississauga stabbing

A female is dead and a male is in custody after a stabbing in Mississauga on Monday, Peel police say.
CBC News ·
Peel Regional Police are investigating a fatal stabbing in Mississauga. A female is dead and a male, also injured, is in custody. (Peel Regional Police )

A female is dead and a male is in custody after a stabbing in Mississauga on Monday, Peel police say.

The stabbing happened in the area of Mavis and Britannia Roads. Police were called to the scene at 6:01 p.m.

Police said the woman showed signs of trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was also injured and taken to a local hospital. The extent of his injuries are unknown.

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now