Man dies in hospital after stabbing outside Mississauga building

A man has died in hospital after he was stabbed outside a high rise building in Mississauga on Tuesday night, Peel police say.

The stabbing happened on Roche Court near Erin Mills Parkway and Fowler Drive. Police were called to the scene at 6:36 p.m.

Officers found the man, 41, in life-threatening condition. He was rushed to hospital where he died.

Police said a suspect fled the area. No description was available.