2nd person charged with murder in fatal stabbing of Joyous Magdirila in North York last year

Toronto police say they have charged a second person in connection with a fatal stabbing in North York last year.

In a news release Friday morning, police said a 21-year-old man was arrested this week and charged with second-degree murder.

He was scheduled to appear in court later Friday.

Investigators previously charged a youth with second-degree murder in connection with the homicide of Joyous Magdirila late in the evening of Sept. 24, 2023.

Responding officers found Magdirila, 23, badly injured on a sidewalk in the area of Yonge Street and Hendon Avenue, just north of Finch subway station.

Toronto police taped off two scenes in connection with the stabbing. One was in the intersection of Yonge Street and Hendon Avenue and the other was at an entrance to Finch subway station a short distance away. (CBC)

He was taken to hospital, where he died a short time later.

The youth charged in the case was arrested and charged four days later.

Anyone with information that could be relevant to investigators is asked to contact police or to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.