Man dead after stabbing in Etobicoke

A man has died after he was stabbed in Etobicoke early Thursday, Toronto police say.

The stabbing happened in the area of John Garland and Humber College boulevards shortly before 12:30 a.m., according to Const. Edward Parks.

The man sustained life-threatening injuries and was rushed to hospital, where he later died.

Toronto police's homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

No one has been arrested in connection with the stabbing, Parks said.