Woman fatally stabbed in Etobicoke, police say

A woman died after she was stabbed in Etobicoke early Friday, Toronto police say.

The stabbing happened shortly after 6 a.m. in the area of The Queensway and Kipling Avenue, police said in a series of posts to X, formerly called Twitter.

The victim was initially rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but she was pronounced dead a short time later.

A male was taken into custody, police said. He went to hospital for treatment of minor injuries, they added.

Insp. Jeff Bangild is expected to provide more information about the stabbing to media at a 9 a.m. news conference near the scene.