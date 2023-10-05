1 dead after North York stabbing: Toronto police

One man is dead and a woman is injured after a stabbing in North York on Thursday, Toronto police said.

The fatal stabbing took place just after 11:15 a.m. in the Sheppard Avenue West and Wilmington Avenue area. Police cordoned off the area around an apartment building where the incident happened.

Police said the victim is believed to be in his 50s, as is the female victim.

One man was arrested on scene, police said.

Paramedics said the woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

