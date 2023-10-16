Female dead, man in custody after stabbing in Toronto's west end

A female is dead and a man is in custody after a fatal stabbing in Toronto's west end late Sunday, police say.

Officers were initially called to an address on Davenport Road around 10:30 p.m., said Duty Insp. Keri Fernandes, where they found a man with a knife. He was taken into custody.

A short time later, a female was found with stab wounds inside a home on nearby Chambers Avenue.

Officers tried to revive her but she was pronounced dead, Fernandes said. Fernandes did not provide any further information about the victim.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation. Fernandes said investigators were trying to piece together if the man and female were related. She did not say whether any charges had been laid against the man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.