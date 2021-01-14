Man dies in hospital after being stabbed in Scarborough building

A man has died in hospital after he was stabbed in a building in Scarborough on Wednesday, Toronto police say.

The stabbing happened in the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Midland Avenue. Emergency crews were called to the scene at about 5:10 p.m., according to Const. David Hopkinson, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service.

"We had reports that a man had been stabbed and that citizens were actually performing CPR to try to save him," he said.

When police arrived, they found a man with life-threatening injuries.

Toronto paramedics rushed the man to hospital on an emergency run. He was pronounced dead there.

Homicide detectives have been notified and are expected to take over the case.

Police have taped off the scene, where there is a large police presence.

"We have quite a number of officers on the scene. We have officers canvassing for witnesses, looking for evidence. The scene is blocked off by officers right now as they continue their forensic identification of the scene," Hopkinson said.

There was a large police presence at the scene on Wednesday night. (Ivan Arsovski/CBC)

Police have not released the victim's name or age. Next of kin is being notified.

The suspect has been described as a Black male with long dark hair, wearing all black clothing and a black bubble jacket. Police said he is considered armed, violent and dangerous.

If anyone sees him, police are warning against approaching him and are urging people who spot him to call 911 immediately.

Police are urging anyone with information to call the homicide squad at (416) 808-7400.